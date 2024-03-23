ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family ‘end life’

March 23, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, three members of a family, a couple and their daughter, reportedly committed suicide at Kotha Madhavaram village in Ontimitta mandal of Kadapa district; their bodies were found on Saturday.

According to information, the couple, Subba Rao and Padmavathi visited the local tehsildar’s office to obtain their land records to sell their property. Later, the bodies of Padmavathi (40) and daughter Vinaya (18) were found hanging to the ceiling at their residence in the morning, and soon after, locals found the mutilated body of Subba Rao on railway tracks.

The area police found a suicide note from the family, which allegedly found the tehsildar and some revenue staff responsible for their death. As per the note, it was observed that the ownership of their 3-acre land was changed in the online records.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered. Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US