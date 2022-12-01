Three of a family die in road accident at Kodumur in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh

December 01, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

Three persons of a family died in a road accident at Kodumur in Kurnool district when the car they were travelling in reportedly dashed against a concrete culvert on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased are identified as Mangala Yellamraju(53), his son Yellam Narayana(23) and father-in-law Mangala Venkataswamy(68), while Rahu Naik, who was behind the wheels, escaped unhurt.

Kodumur Circle Inspector V. Sridhar said the three persons, hailing from Alagnur in Midthur mandal of Kurnool district, were on their way back from Pattikonda, where they had gone to get a new rubber leg made for Yellamraju, when the accident took place.

The CI said the driver was negotiating the twists of the barricades when a bike suddenly came in front of the car, forcing him to veer to his left to avoid an accident, and dashed against a concrete culvert on the roadside.

