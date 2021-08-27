Three of a family ‘commit suicide’

Mounting pressure to repay debts availed by eldest son said to be the reason

Three members of a family committed suicide at Rachapalem village, about 5 km from Puttur, on Thursday, allegedly vexed with the harassment of moneylenders.

Satish (35), a farmer and small trader, had reportedly taken over ₹1 crore as loan from several sources, including moneylenders, friends and relatives, in the last 18 month. Unable to cope with the pressure being mounted for payment of interest and principal amounts, Satish had gone absconding. The debtors later started questioning Satish’s parents and younger brother about his whereabouts.

In the last two days, the debtors allegedly started threatening them with legal action.

Unable to bear the humiliation, Satish’s parents – Sankaraiah (66) and Guravamma (55), along with their younger son Vinay (22), consumed poison, and were found dead in their house.

