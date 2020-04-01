Andhra Pradesh

Three of 26 who attended Nizamuddin meet test positive in East Godavari

District officials told rope in IMA for dialysis services

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday said three of the 26 persons who attended the Nizamuddin meeting from East Godavari district had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a review meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister P. Subashchandra Bose, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, Mr. Muralidhar said the surroundings of the homes of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been sanitised.

Mr. Muralidhar said: “As many as 3,442 persons arrived in the district in the recent days and all of them are under home quarantine and being monitored by special teams.”

Mr. Bose has advised the district officials to focus on managing the crowd at the rythu bazaars apart from strict implementation of social distance to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

IMA support

Mr. Kannababu advocated the need for promising timely dialysis services to patients and seeking support from the Indian Medical Association (East Godavari Chapter) in this regard.

On Wednesday, Mr. Muralidhar and Special Officer on COVID-19 B. Raja Sekhar inspected the virology laboratory at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coastal Andhra
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 10:51:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-of-26-who-attended-nizamuddin-meet-test-positive-in-east-godavari/article31230522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY