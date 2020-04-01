Three of 26 who attended Nizamuddin meet test positive in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday said three of the 26 persons who attended the Nizamuddin meeting from East Godavari district had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a review meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister P. Subashchandra Bose, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, Mr. Muralidhar said the surroundings of the homes of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been sanitised.

Mr. Muralidhar said: “As many as 3,442 persons arrived in the district in the recent days and all of them are under home quarantine and being monitored by special teams.”

Mr. Bose has advised the district officials to focus on managing the crowd at the rythu bazaars apart from strict implementation of social distance to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

IMA support

Mr. Kannababu advocated the need for promising timely dialysis services to patients and seeking support from the Indian Medical Association (East Godavari Chapter) in this regard.

On Wednesday, Mr. Muralidhar and Special Officer on COVID-19 B. Raja Sekhar inspected the virology laboratory at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.