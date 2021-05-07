Andhra PradeshSRIKAKULAM 07 May 2021 23:15 IST
Three nurses suspended for dereliction of duty in Srikakulam
Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Chandra Nayak suspended three nurses S. Rajeswari, K. Sridevi and B. Ujwala for not attending work at Gems Hospital, which is a COVID-19 designated hospital.
He said that stern action would be initiated against doctors, nurses and staff who fail to discharge their duties at hospitals where there were posted. The department observed that many doctors, nurses and others were not attending duties citing ill-health and work pressure.
