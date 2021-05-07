Andhra Pradesh

Three nurses suspended for dereliction of duty in Srikakulam

K. Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM 07 May 2021 23:15 IST
Updated: 07 May 2021 23:15 IST

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Chandra Nayak suspended three nurses S. Rajeswari, K. Sridevi and B. Ujwala for not attending work at Gems Hospital, which is a COVID-19 designated hospital.

He said that stern action would be initiated against doctors, nurses and staff who fail to discharge their duties at hospitals where there were posted. The department observed that many doctors, nurses and others were not attending duties citing ill-health and work pressure.

