Three new positive cases in Kurnool, all Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Three persons from Kurnool district, who attended the Tabilighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, tested positivefor COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the district has gone up from one to four with these three persons hailing from Kurnool city, Owk and Banaganapalli.

The three patients are being treated in a quarantine facility at the Rayalaseema University campus.

The district administration is on high alert with results of many more samples likely to come by Saturday evening.

According to an official release from District Collector G. Veerapandian on Saturday, out of the results for 90 samples sent to Anantapur and SVIMS, Tirupati, except for the three, the rest have tested negative.

Out of 449 samples sent till Friday night from Kurnool district, 338 were of those who had attended the Tabilighi Jamaat.

Results of more samples are expected from the SVIMS, Tirupati and AMC, Anantapur by Saturday evening.

The district administration had created containment and buffer zones on Friday at all three places, which it had suspected to have positive cases.

The Collector has asked the people not to panic, but listen to the advice being given by local police, health officials during this lockdown period and stay safe at home.

As per protocol, the Police personnel will implement Containment Zone within 3 km of Roja Veedhi (Street) and a buffer zone within 5 km., which should be adhered to by all people, he added.

The Containment Zone has been divided into four sections, which would be sanitised and the population with 3 km radius of persons who test positivewould be medically screened and it would be ensured that they get all essentials.

People have been asked to stay at home and ensure social distancing and contact control room at the Collectorate over phone number 9441300005 or 104.