Andhra Pradesh

Three new cases emerge in Kurnool

The number of COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals is rising by the day as yet another batch of 28 persons went home on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 433 (71%), District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

There were three positive cases reported on Sunday and one of them had returned from Koyambedu in Chennai. The death toll in the district is 19, while 159 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

In Anantapur district, no positive case was reported for the second consecutive day after 63 of the 689 Mumbai returnees tested positive on Friday. Their number, however, is not added to the district’s official tally that stands at 122.

In all, there are 212 COVID positive persons, including the returnees and locals, in the district. Of them, 110 are undergoing treatment at the hospitals and 94 have been discharged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:34:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-new-cases-emerge-in-kurnool/article31610123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY