Three new cases emerge in Kurnool

The number of COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals is rising by the day as yet another batch of 28 persons went home on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 433 (71%), District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

There were three positive cases reported on Sunday and one of them had returned from Koyambedu in Chennai. The death toll in the district is 19, while 159 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

In Anantapur district, no positive case was reported for the second consecutive day after 63 of the 689 Mumbai returnees tested positive on Friday. Their number, however, is not added to the district’s official tally that stands at 122.

In all, there are 212 COVID positive persons, including the returnees and locals, in the district. Of them, 110 are undergoing treatment at the hospitals and 94 have been discharged.