Three Nellore students reunite with parents

Ordeal continues for 22 other students from the district pursuing medicine in Ukraine

Chaitanya, who returned from Ukraine, with District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu in Nellore on Tuesday. The student’s father, A. Ravindra Babu, is seen.

It was the end of an ordeal for three students on their return to Nellore district on Sunday, even as 22 other students from the district studying in Ukraine continued to have agonising experience, particularly when it had come to light that one Indian student had been killed in Kharkiv shelling when he came out to buy some essential commodities.

While Chaitanya, Likith and Bhanumathi were brought to their native places from the Chennai airport by the district officials, 22 others were still trapped in the war-torn country.

Narrating his nightmarish experience, Chaitanya said he had spent several days without food and water before he moved to the Ukraine-Romania border.

After meeting District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, he recalled that he had a tough time keeping his heart and soul together in view of the hostile climatic condition with the temperature plummeting to as low as zero degree Celsius in Romania..

He, along with his father A. Ravindra Babu, thanked the Union and State governments for bringing him back to India.

The Parents of Likith from Buchireddypalem and Bhanumathi from Kavali also heaved a sigh of relief.

Allaying the fears of the worried parents, the District Collector said the Union and State governments were making all efforts to bring back stranded Indians.