ADVERTISEMENT

Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh sworn in as Union Ministers

Published - June 09, 2024 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar of the TDP and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma of the BJP make it to the Union Cabinet from the State

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP Members of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Srikakulam) and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (Guntur) and BJP Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (Narsapuram) were sworn in as Union Ministers by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At age 36, Mr. Rammohan Naidu became the youngest-ever member of the Central Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his third consecutive victory since 2014.

He is the son of former Union Minister K. Yerrannaidu (the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1996). He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Long Island University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rammohan Naidu entered politics after his father’s death in a road accident in 2012. He first became Member of Parliament from Srikakulam in 2014 when he was just 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guntur Member of Parliament Pemmasani Chandra Sekher. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mr. Chandra Sekhar hails from Burripalem village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district. He did his MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences and MD in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, Pennsylvania (USA).

This is his political debut and he won with a majority of 3,44,695 votes over the YSR Congress Party’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah. He is preceded by Jayadev Galla.

Narsapuram Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Mr. Srinivasa Varma (BJP) is from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. He is also making his political debut. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and has M.A. and M.Li. Sc. PG degrees and is an established aquaculture and real estate businessman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US