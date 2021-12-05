Three more succumb to COVID in A.P.

Recovery rate remains at 99.20%

Andhra Pradesh reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 186 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,73,576 and 14,448 respectively, while the number of recoveries also increased to 20,56,979 with 191 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 99.20%.

Active cases

The total number of active cases remain at 2,149. The active cases tally remain around 2,100 during the past 12 days.

The test positivity rate of the 32,036 samples tested in the past day was 0.58% and that of the 3.053 crore samples tested was 6.79%.

Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past day. East Godavari reported 32 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (28), West Godavari (26), Chittoor (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Anantapur (11), Guntur (11), Nellore (9), Prakasam (9), Srikakulam (9), Kadapa (4), Kurnool (4) and Vizianagaram (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,761), Chittoor (2,48,122), West Godavari (1,79,704), Guntur (1,78,928), Visakhapatnam (1,58,492), Anantapur (1,58,074), Nellore (1,46,898), Prakasam (1,38,725), Kurnool (1,24,202), Srikakulam (1,23,464), Krishna (1,20,359), Kadapa (1,15,886) and Vizianagaram (83,066).