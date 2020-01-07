Three more heldin spying case

Three more naval personnel have been arrested in an espionage case, taking the count to 10.
Sources in the State SIB say that the three were arrested from the Eastern Naval Command about two to three days ago, and all of them have been lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.
They have been identified as Rajesh, Loknanda and Niranjan, and all them had joined the Navy in 2015.
On December 20, seven persons, three each from ENC and Western Naval Command and one from Karwar, were nabbed in a joint operation by Central intelligence agencies, Naval Intelligence and APSIB. The seven earlier arrested and the three others, were reportedly honeytrapped through Facebook and other online dating sites by a Pakistan-based spy agency to divulge vital information on ships and submarines.
It is also learnt that a woman also has been taken into custody, but it could not be confirmed.
