Three more die in Nellore, Prakasam

An APSRTC bus being readied in Ongole to take COVID-19 testing facility to remote places in Prakasam district.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

15 July 2020 22:11 IST

Toll goes up to 26 in two districts

Three more persons succumbed to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday taking the toll in south coastal Andhra Pradesh to 26.

While two persons died in Ongole, one lost the battle against the virus in Nellore. With this the toll rose to 13 each in the two districts.

With 90 fresh cases, the total number of positive cases went up to 1,854 in SPSR Nellore district, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ten more containment zones came into existence in Prakasam district which witnessed 39 fresh cases. As many as 1,787 persons tested negative for the disease. The cumulative confirmed cases went up to 1,681 in Prakasam district where the disease was very active in 51 clusters and active in 97 others. As many as 94 patients were discharged from hospital in Prakasam district during the period.

A stringent lockdown was implemented in Kandukur town which accounted for 13 fresh cases and in Markapur town where seven new cases were registered. All roads to remote Ballikurava village were sealed as seven persons tested positive for the virus.

Ongole tops

With two fresh cases, Ongole topped the district in the incidence of the dreaded disease, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 312. Two persons each tested positive in Kangiri, Mundlamuru, Lingasamudram and Pamur, while one person each got infected in Darsi, Gudlur, Hanumanthinipadu and Singarayakonda. Six of the infected persons had returned from the neighbouring Telangana State. The health condition of 270 patients was stable, according to health officials.

With a view to stepping up screening of persons in remote places, Prakasam district got five new mobile testing facilities. Christened 'Sanjeevini', three State-owned buses would visit towns and villages in Ongole and Kandukur divisions, health officials said. Two reworked State-owned buses would be stationed in Markapur to cover villages in western mandals, they added. So far, 1,02,993 persons were screened in the district.