Three more die, 57 new cases take tally to 2,078 in Vizag district

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 July 2020 23:35 IST

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 2,078 in the district on Sunday. Three more persons succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 25.

Eighty persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged after they tested negative. With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 971 and the number of persons discharged is 1,082.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, with the detection of new cases 29 new clusters including, Balaji Nagar (Simhachalam), Adarsh Nagar, areas in Elamanchali, Nakkapalli, K Kotapadu, Devarapalle and Anakapalle, were formed in the district.

There are 93 very active clusters, 200 active clusters and 106 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

278 cases

Meanwhile, East Godavari district recorded the highest single-day spike of 278 cases over the past 24 hours ended by Sunday morning. A total of 128 cases have been recorded in Rajamahendravaram Urban. In Kakinada city, 40 cases have been recorded while the number was 24 in the Kakinada rural.