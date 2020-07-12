Three more die, 57 new cases take tally to 2,078 in Vizag district

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 2,078 in the district on Sunday. Three more persons succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 25.
Eighty persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged after they tested negative. With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 971 and the number of persons discharged is 1,082.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, with the detection of new cases 29 new clusters including, Balaji Nagar (Simhachalam), Adarsh Nagar, areas in Elamanchali, Nakkapalli, K Kotapadu, Devarapalle and Anakapalle, were formed in the district.
There are 93 very active clusters, 200 active clusters and 106 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
278 cases
Meanwhile, East Godavari district recorded the highest single-day spike of 278 cases over the past 24 hours ended by Sunday morning. A total of 128 cases have been recorded in Rajamahendravaram Urban. In Kakinada city, 40 cases have been recorded while the number was 24 in the Kakinada rural.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath