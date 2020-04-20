Three more COVID-19 deaths, and 75 fresh cases reported in A.P; tally rises to 722

The State has breached the 700-mark in the number of positive cases with 75 new cases, including three deaths, were reported in seven districts. Incidentally, it is the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far and the tally has gone up to 722. The death toll reached 20 and 27 more persons have recovered and got discharged, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

Spike in Chittoor district

Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool districts reported one each death. Chittoor district has witnessed a spike with 25 fresh cases and Guntur district reported 20 cases while Kurnool district reported 16 cases. Krishna district reported five fresh cases, while Anantapur has reported four, Kadapa three and East Godavari two cases.

So far, Kurnool has reported 174 cases and Guntur 149. Together, they account for 45 per cent of the total cases in the State. They are followed by Krishna (80), Nellore (67), Chittoor (53), Prakasam (44), Kadapa (40), West Godavari (35), Anantapur (33), East Godavari (26) and Visakhapatnam (21).

Twnty seven patients discharged

Meanwhile, 27 persons, including 15 in Guntur, 10 in Krishna and two in Visakhapatnam have recovered and were discharged on Sunday evening and Monday. Out of the 610 active cases in the State, Visakhapatnam has only three active cases.

Meanwhile, the government has tested 3,775 samples in the past 24 hours, and the total number of samples tested so far has reached 30,733.