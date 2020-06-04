Three more deaths and 141 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Showing no sign of slowdown the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in the State and the 4,000-mark has been crossed on Thursday. Both the cases of locals and that of migrant returnees and other State people are contributing to the rise consistently.

During the past 24 hours the State witnessed three more deaths and 141 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the toll to 71 and tally to 4112, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Of the total fresh cases, 98 are of locals which is the highest single day spike registered for the second time since the first COVID-19 case was detected and 43 cases are of migrant returnees. 19 cases are linked to Koyembedu hotspot.

Each of the three deaths occurred in Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts. So far 4.13 lakh tests were conducted.