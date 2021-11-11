Three more COVID deaths in State

Sample testing hiked to above 40k

The State reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 358 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The daily tally was the highest in the past 10 days and at 41,244 the number of samples tested in the past day was also the highest in the past 19 days. The daily test positivity rate was 0.84% and the test positivity rate of the 2.98 crore samples tested so far was 6.93%.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,406 and 20,69,066 respectively, while the number of active cases came down to 3,220, with 358 patients recovering in the past day.

The total recoveries increased to 20,51,440 and the recovery rate remained at 99.15%. Meanwhile, a majority of the active cases are in a few districts. More than half of the active cases were in East Godavari (863), Krishna (486) and Chittoor (475).

In eight districts, there were only 796 active cases. Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have less than a 100 active cases.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past day. During the past day, 69 infections were reported in East Godavari. It was followed by Chittoor (52), Visakhapatnam (44), Krishna (37), Guntur (32), West Godavari (31), Prakasam (21), Nellore (20), Kadapa (18), Srikakulam (15), Anantapur (5), Vizianagaram (2) and Kurnool (2).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,280), Chittoor (2,47,382), West Godavari (1,79,255), Guntur (1,78,374), Visakhapatnam (1,58,018), Anantapur (1,57,886), Nellore (1,46,573), Prakasam (1,38,597), Kurnool (1,24,157), Srikakulam (1,23,249), Krishna (1,19,664), Kadapa (1,15,744) and Vizianagaram (82,992).