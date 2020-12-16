Three more COVID deaths in A.P.

The State witnessed three more deaths and 478 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The toll increased to 7,067 and tally reached 8,76,814 with a death rate of 0.81% and recovery rate of 98.69%.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,65,327 as 715 more patients recovered in the past day. As many as 4,420 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease across the State.

Two of the new deaths were witnessed in Visakhapatnam and one from Kadapa district, while the remaining eleven districts saw no new death in the past day.

The positivity rate of the 64,099 samples tested in the past day was at 0.74% while the overall positivity rate of 1.10 crore samples tested so far came down to 7.97%. The tests per million ratio also increased to 2,06,020.

Chittoor again reported highest single-day infection tally of 89 cases among the districts. It was followed by West Godavari (63), Krishna (62), East Godavari (58), Guntur (48), Visakhapatnam (44), Anantapur (30), Kadapa (19), Nellore (17), Vizianagaram (17), Srikakulam (13), Prakasam (12) and Kurnool (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,121 ), West Godavari (93,523 ), Chittoor ( 85,066), Guntur ( 74,071), Anantapur (67,063 ), Nellore(61,848 ), Prakasam (61,842 ), Kurnool ( 60,431), Visakhapatnam (58,719 ), Kadapa( 54,706), Krishna (46,860 ), Srikakulam (45,757 ) and Vizianagaram (40,912 ).