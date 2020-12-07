Three months of toil swept away by a flood

19,000 tonnes of tomato crop suffers damage in Chittoor district

In spite of getting a fairly good yield of tomatoes, Goduguchinta Chandrababu of Damalcheruvu village in Pakala mandal lost his three months of hard work. The young farmer is dejected to see his future marooned. Similar is the case with Sunkesula Shafi of Yerravaripalem, who was shattered to find his tomato crop submerged in water.

These are not isolated cases, as a whopping 707 tomato farmers across Chittoor district have suffered extensive damage to their crop grown in 420 ha. Close to 19,000 metric tonnes of standing crop valued at ₹6.28 crore has been assessed as having been lost to Cyclone Nivar. The predominantly horticulture-based Chittoor district suffered extensive damage due to the flash floods.

Other crops lost

Apart from tomatoes, farmers growing coconut, mango, banana, guava, papaya and jamun have suffered considerable damage. The fields growing betel leaf, vegetables such as beans, bitter gourd, brinjal, chilli, tapioca, sweet potato and flowers like marigold and chrysanthemum remained in knee-deep water. “Our initial estimate of crop loss stands at ₹20.51 crore, involving 3,000 farmers,” says B. Srinivasulu, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Chittoor. The estimates by the agriculture department are also on.

Breaches

The streams and channels swollen due to the incessant downpour have damaged bunds and sluices of many projects. Among the minor irrigation sources, Duggiperi tank in Yerpedu, Pudi C.K. Puram tank in KVB Puram, Mogarala and Padiputlabailu tanks in Pakala, Kotakadapalle tank in Yerravaripalem and Gownivaripalle tank in Peddamandyam mandals suffered breaches, seepage or slippage in the bund.

The sluices developed leakage in Kuntipudi and Jaggarajupalli tanks of Srikalahasti and Sriramulupalle Cheruvu in Yerravaripalem mandal. “The temporary restoration works are estimated to cost ₹2.10 crore,” says Superintending Engineer (Irrigation), Chittoor district, M. Surendra Reddy. The sluice channels also showed signs of breach in Mannavaram (Srikalahasti), Musalipedu (Yerpedu), Pudi C.K.Puram (KVB Puram), Medikurthi (Kalikiri), Kommireddygaripalle and Agraharam (both Nimmanapalle). The feeder channels to Pillaripattu tank near Puttur and Merlapaka tank in Yerpedu also suffered considerable damage. These apart, over 15 check dams suffered damage in interior areas, the assessment of which is expected to be completed in a week.

Loss assessment

The R&B, Irrigation and Agriculture departments are independently assessing the damage caused by the floods which will be compiled and tabulated later. Officials are waiting for the ground reports to emerge, while many farmers are waiting to be approached by their respective village volunteers for damage assessment. Some farmers have not yet salvaged their damaged crop as the same has to be shown as ‘proof’ to the visiting officials.