Three-month campaign against child marriage to begin in Chittoor district on November 1

October 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In an attempt to check child marriages, a series of awareness campaigns would be undertaken at the remote and forested villages in Chittoor district, Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu has said.

Speaking at an orientation programme on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006 and the APPCM Rules -2023 here, the Joint Collector said that a three-month-long sensitisation campaign would be launched on November 1 and it will cover the villages in Bangarupalem, Baireddipalle, Palamaner, V. Kota and Kuppam mandals.

The field staff of all the line departments should coordinate with each other and chalk out an action plan to achieve the goals, the Joint Collector said and emphasised that involving NGOs in the fight against child marriages would yield effective results.

“As many as 14 departments have been involved in the action plan which aims to make Chittoor a child marriage-free district by 2030,” said Mr. Srinivasulu. He sought the programme officers to concentrate on the vulnerable mandals and areas suffering from socio-economic backwardness.