HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-month campaign against child marriage to begin in Chittoor district on November 1

Fourteen departments have been involved in the action plan which aims to make Chittoor a child marriage-free district by 2030, says Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu

October 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In an attempt to check child marriages, a series of awareness campaigns would be undertaken at the remote and forested villages in Chittoor district, Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu has said.

Speaking at an orientation programme on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006 and the APPCM Rules -2023 here, the Joint Collector said that a three-month-long sensitisation campaign would be launched on November 1 and it will cover the villages in Bangarupalem, Baireddipalle, Palamaner, V. Kota and Kuppam mandals.

The field staff of all the line departments should coordinate with each other and chalk out an action plan to achieve the goals, the Joint Collector said and emphasised that involving NGOs in the fight against child marriages would yield effective results.

“As many as 14 departments have been involved in the action plan which aims to make Chittoor a child marriage-free district by 2030,” said Mr. Srinivasulu. He sought the programme officers to concentrate on the vulnerable mandals and areas suffering from socio-economic backwardness.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / marriage / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.