Three-month anti-TB vaccination drive begins in 12 districts

Published - May 16, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health officials will administer the vaccine to people aged above 18 falling under five categories

The Hindu Bureau

The three-month anti-tuberculosis vaccination drive for the people aged 18 and above has begun in 12 districts in the State on May 16 (Thursday).

The 12 districts are Alluri Sitharama Raju, Annamayya, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Nandyal, Palnadu, SPSR Nellore, Sri Satya Sai, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and YSR Kadapa.

As part of the drive, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine would be administered to individuals of five categories: those who have completed their TB treatment five years ago, contacts of TB patients treated in 2021, diabetics, smokers, individuals aged 60 and above and those with a Body Mass Index above 18 kg/m2.

Medical Health and Family Welfare Commissioner S. Venkateswar, in a press statement on May 15 (Wednesday), said the drive, planned for three months, would be jointly organised by the District TB Prevention and District Immunisation Officers. “The department is taking all steps to reduce TB prevalence by 2025,” he said.

Nodal officers have been appointed to monitor the programme, while Community Health Officers (CHOs), ANMs, ASHAs and TB Champions have been asked to motivate people to take the vaccine.

