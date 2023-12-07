Three missing students of Tirumala traced to Kamareddy in Telangana

December 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Two Town Police on Thursday successfully cracked a case of three missing students and traced them to Kamareddy in Telangana.

The three students, S. Chandrasekhar (13), Vaibhav Yogesh (13) and G. Srivardhan (13), who were studying in the seventh standard at Sri Venkateswara High School, went missing on Wednesday afternoon. The boys who went home for lunch did not return to school to attend their afternoon exams, after which the school authorities informed their parents.

With all their efforts to trace their children proving futile, the parents lodged a complaint with the police. The police verified video footage and found the boys boarding a Tirupati-bound APSRTC bus along with their laptops in their backpacks and from Tirupati, they are said to have reached Kamareddy. The police are yet to ascertain the reasons behind their absconding.

