Three missing, one drowns while fishing in Krishna river

Four person, including a father and his son, who went for fishing in Krishna River, at Royyuru village in the district on Saturday have been reported missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Batallion personnel and the police launched a search for the missing persons.

The body of Kolavennu Veeraiah (52) has been traced and his son K. Sai, survived the tragedy, the Thotlavalluru police said.

According to the police, Veeraiah, Sai, Jonnalagadda Venkateswara Rao, Enuru Ranjith and Bezawada Surya Prakash, all natives of Vaikuntapuram village of Kankipadu mandal, went into Krishna River for fishing at Royyuru village in Thotlavalluru mandal.

As the river was in spate, they drowned, but Sai swam to the shore safely. A case has been registered, the police said.