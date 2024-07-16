GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three minors held, two arrested in rape and murder case of nine-year-old girl in Nandyal

Fathers of two minors in conflict with the law arrested for their alleged complicity in dumping the body in backwaters of Krishna river, says SP

Published - July 16, 2024 08:34 pm IST - NANDYAL

A.D. Rangarajan
Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana addressing the media in Nandyal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nandyal police have taken into custody the three minor boys accused of raping and killing a minor girl at Muchumarri. The fathers of two of the accused were also arrested for their alleged complicity in disposing of the body in the backwaters of the Krishna river.

The nine-year-old girl, who went to play at a park near her house in Muchumarri village on July 7, never returned. Acting on a complaint lodged by her father, the police registered a missing case.

Police teams led by the Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) continued search operations. The sniffer dogs reportedly led the police to the three minor boys, who later confessed to raping and murdering the girl out of fear. They admitted to dumping the body in the backwaters of the Krishna river.

The interrogation revealed that the fathers of two of the minors in conflict with the law allegedly helped in dumping the body. “We have arrested Katam Yohan and Bolleddula Sadgurudu for their alleged complicity in the crime,” Nandyal Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana told the media on July 16 (Tuesday).

Body yet to be traced

Six teams comprising the personnel of the Police Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been searching for the body for the last three days. But, the body is yet to be traced.

