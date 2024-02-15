Three minor girls who went missing from school in Vijayawada rescued from Visakhapatnam railway station

February 15, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Patamata police have rescued three minor girls who went missing from a school at Nidamanuru on the outskirts of Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam railway station.

According to Patamata Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, the three girls, all ninth class students, skipped classes and planned to go to Visakhapatnam on February 14 (Wednesday).

As the girls did not return from the school, their parents lodged a police complaint.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata constituted three special teams to trace the students.

“The footage gathered from the CCTV installed in Vijayawada railway station showed the students boarding East Coast Express. The police alerted the Railway Protection Police (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the law and order police. The students were rescued from Visakhapatnam railway station,” Mr. Mohan Reddy said on February 15 (Thursday).

The girls would be counselled before being handed over to their parents, said police Sub-Inpsector CH.K. Durga Prasad.

