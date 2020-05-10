Andhra Pradesh

Three migrants injured in accident

Three migrants had a miraculous escape after a lorry, in which they were travelling, hit another lorry on the national highway near Murari village under Gandepalli police limits in East Godavari district on Sunday.

On Saturday, four migrants have boarded the lorry in Guntur to reach their destination in Srikakulam district. All of them sat in the driver cabin.

Gandepalli Circle Inspector Y. Rambabu told The Hindu, “The incident had occurred while the lorry, in which the migrants were travelling, hit another lorry that was ahead of it. Three migrants were injured and admitted to the government hospital in Jaggampeta.” The police registered a case and investigation is on.

