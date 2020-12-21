Three-member team of Polavaram authority visits project

A three-member team of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) led by its CEO J. Chandrasekhar Iyer visited the project site on Sunday. They will be on inspection till December 23 in East and West Godavari districts.
Speaking to media persons, Mr. Iyer said the visit was intended to examine the status of various components of the project namely the headworks, spillway, cofferdam, right and left main canals and especially land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation issues.
Mr. Iyer said the spillway and headworks were going on satisfactorily and were likely to be completed as per schedule.
He stated that the team would have a thorough inspection of the project and report their findings to the Centre.
Project chief engineer B. Sudhakar Babu and superintending engineer M. Bagi Reddy accompanied the PPA team.
The State government is making all-out efforts to get the revised cost of the project (approximately ₹55,655 crore) approved by the ministries of Jal Shakti and Finance.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat last week and requested him to give expeditious clearance to the national project.
The project was a topic of intense debate in the five-day winter session of the Legislative Assembly that concluded on December 4.
