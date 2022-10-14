Three-member chain snatcher gang arrested, booty worth ₹18 lakh recovered in NTR District

Accused committed offences in A.P. and Telangana, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 14, 2022 18:25 IST

The Veerulapadu police arrested a three-member chain snatcher gang involved in 16 offences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and recovered gold ornaments worth about ₹18 lakh from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D. Mary Prasanthi told the media here on Friday that the police arrested Ch. Durga Prasad and M. Bala Showry of Vijayawada, and P. Pedda Venkateswarlu of Guntur.

The gang snatched a ‘mangala sutram’ from an old woman at Jagannadhapuram village, Veerulapadu mandal, in NTR District on September 5. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation under the supervision of Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Nageswara Reddy.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gang committed snatchings in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, West Godavari, Kodada, Suryapeta, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the two States, the DCP said.

Durga Prasad was convicted in several theft cases, and he befriended the other two in jail. They started snatchings and vehicle thefts after coming out of the jail, Ms. Prasanthi said.

A police team led by Veerulapadu SI S.L.R. Someswara Rao arrested the accused near the Kanakadurga flyover in Vijayawada while they were returning after selling the booty, said Nandigama Rural CI I.V. Nagendra Kumar.

