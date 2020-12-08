Three-member Central team to probe illness in Andhra Pradesh

A three-member team constituted by the Health Ministry will be visiting Andhra Pradesh to investigate cause of the undiagnosed illness reported in and around East Godavari district. The team is expected to submit its preliminary report by Tuesday evening.

The team comprises Jamshed Nayar, associate professor (emergency medicine), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS); Avinash Deoshtawar, virologist, NIV Pune; and Sanket Kulkarni, Deputy Director, NCDC. As per reports over 350 people have fallen ill and one person died following a mysterious illness in Eluru city of Andhra Pradesh. As many as 76 people have been moved to a hospital since Sunday night.

A senior Health Ministry official said there has been no clear established cause for the disease.