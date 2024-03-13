GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three medical officers complain against Superintendent and Junior Assistant of Ponduru Community Health Centre in Andhra Pradesh

‘Both of them leaving the hospital after registering their attendance and misusing the government funds’

March 13, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
We are unable to serve the patients and perform operations and deliveries with the non-availability of surgical materials, says Dr. Sujatha

We are unable to serve the patients and perform operations and deliveries with the non-availability of surgical materials, says Dr. Sujatha | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Three medical officers M. Sujatha, Priyanka and Pratibha of Ponduru Community Health Centre on Wednesday urged District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to take action against Superintendent Ramdas and Junior Assistant M. Anusha for dereliction of duties and corrupt practices. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, they alleged that both the Superintendent and Junior Assistant were leaving the hospital immediately after registering their attendance.

“Both of them are misusing funds given by the government for maintenance of operation theatre and purchase of uniforms and other dress materials for the doctors. We are unable to serve the patients and perform operations and deliveries with the non-availability of surgical materials,” alleged Dr. Sujatha. The medical officers said that a detailed note with evidence would be sent to the Collector and higher officials of the department very soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.