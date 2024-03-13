Three medical officers complain against Superintendent and Junior Assistant of Ponduru Community Health Centre in Andhra Pradesh

March 13, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Three medical officers M. Sujatha, Priyanka and Pratibha of Ponduru Community Health Centre on Wednesday urged District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to take action against Superintendent Ramdas and Junior Assistant M. Anusha for dereliction of duties and corrupt practices. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, they alleged that both the Superintendent and Junior Assistant were leaving the hospital immediately after registering their attendance.

“Both of them are misusing funds given by the government for maintenance of operation theatre and purchase of uniforms and other dress materials for the doctors. We are unable to serve the patients and perform operations and deliveries with the non-availability of surgical materials,” alleged Dr. Sujatha. The medical officers said that a detailed note with evidence would be sent to the Collector and higher officials of the department very soon.