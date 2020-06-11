Three Maoist ‘supporters’ nabbed in Visakhapatnam district

The Visakhapatnam Rural police arrested three persons for allegedly helping a Maoist team during a recce, at G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as G. Bhaskara Rao (25), P. Suri Babu (31), and G. Arjun (22), all from G. Madugula mandal.

Police said the trio helped a Maoist action team by arranging food and landmines for them.

Police said that the Maoists were planning to kill three villagers from Veeravaram village of G. Madugula mandal as they had revolted against the rebels for killing a fellow villager in 2014.

The three arrested persons were produced in court, which sent them to 15 days’ remand.