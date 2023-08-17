HamberMenu
Three lensmen from The Hindu bag prizes in national contest

K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, wins the first prize in ‘General’ category, while V. Pedi Raju, Special News Photographer, bags a consolation prize in the same category; Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, wins consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category  

August 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, which won the first prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, which won the first prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Three photographers working with The Hindu have won prizes in different categories in a national photography contest, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Photojournalists Association.  

The photograph clicked by V. Raju, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The photograph clicked by V. Raju, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, Visakhapatnam, won the first prize in ‘General’ category, while V. Pedi Raju, Special News Photographer, Visakhapatnam, won a consolation prize in the same category while Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, Ongole, won a consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category.  

The picture clicked by Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category of a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The picture clicked by Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category of a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The results were declared by NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao in Vijayawada on August 17 (Thursday).  

The contest received 700 entries from photojournalists from across the country and of them, 46 received awards, association president Ch. V.S. Vijaya Bhaskar and general secretary V. Ruben Besaliel said.  

In ‘Photojournalism’ category, Manvender Vashist Lav, PTI (Delhi) won the first prize, B. Maridayya, Eenadu (Vijayawada) won the second prize and Debasish Dey, The Asian Age (Mumbai) won the third. In ‘General’ category, Md. Nawaz, Sakshi (Visakhapatnam) received the second prize and Ashish Raje, Mid Day (Mumbai) won the third prize.  

In addition to them, 40 photojournalists from across the country were given consolation prizes.  

Awards will be presented to the winners at Press Club in Vijayawada on World Photography Day on August 19 (Saturday). Mr. Dilli Rao and Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi will be the chief guests in the programme. 

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, which won the second prize in the National Photo Contest-2023 organised by The Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with India International Photographic Council as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, which won the second prize in the National Photo Contest-2023 organised by The Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with India International Photographic Council as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Meanwhile, Mr. Deepak also won a prize in a national contest organised by the Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with India International Photographic Council. He won the second prize in the category ‘Understanding the Clouds’. The awards will be presented to the winners and their photographs will be put on display at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on August 18 (Friday).  

