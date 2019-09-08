Andhra Pradesh

Three Lambada youth drown in pond after Ganesha idol immersion

The incident happened when they were taking a bath and the bodies were fished out on Sunday

Three Lambada tribal youth drowned while they were taking a bath after Ganesh immersion in a local pond at A. Konduru thanda in A. Konduru mandal in Krishna district on Saturday midnight.

According to Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu, the deceased have been identified as Banavathu Gopala Rao, 18, Bukhya Shankar, 21 and Bukhya Chanti, 20, of the same hamlet.

“The trio are feared drowned in the local pond reportedly after they completed the immersion ritual along with their fellow villagers on the midnight of Saturday. The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m.” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

On being alerted by the locals, Mylavaram Circle Inspector Srinivas and another constable reached the spot. “Our two-member team led by Circle Inspector Mr. Srinivas fished out the dead bodies by early hours of Sunday following three hours of the search,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

The police sent the bodies to the government hospital in Mylavaram for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

