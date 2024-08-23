ADVERTISEMENT

Three lakh tonnes of sand available in Guntur district, says Collector

Published - August 23, 2024 08:35 am IST - GUNTUR 

Manual booking for sand will continue until an online platform is developed, says Nagalakshmi S.

Sambasiva Rao M.

Three lakh tonnes of sand is available at two stock points at Thallayapalem and Lingayapalem villages in Guntur district, Collector Nagalakshmi S. has said, adding that people can register for free sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can register for free sand at three places including the Tahsildar offices at Thullur and Tadepalli, apart from the Guntur Revenue Divisional Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m, the Collector told the media on August 22 (Thursday). Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar was also present.

She said manual booking for sand would continue as part of a temporary arrangement until an online platform was developed, adding that the portal was likely to be introduced in the second week of September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said the government would allow 20 tonnes of free sand per person per day. The consumers, at the time of booking, should provide their Aadhaar cards, mobile phone numbers and the place the sand needed to be transported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

No booking at stockyards

“The free sand booking is not allowed at stockyards to avoid inconvenience to consumers. At the time of booking, they need to provide the registration number of the transporting vehicle. No vehicle, other than the permitted, will be allowed to transport sand,” the Collector said.  

Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the transport vehicle owners should register the registration numbers of their vehicles with the district-level sand committee.  

Mr. S. Satish Kumar said that the vehicles transporting sand illegally would be seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US