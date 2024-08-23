GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three lakh tonnes of sand available in Guntur district, says Collector

Manual booking for sand will continue until an online platform is developed, says Nagalakshmi S.

Published - August 23, 2024 08:35 am IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.

Three lakh tonnes of sand is available at two stock points at Thallayapalem and Lingayapalem villages in Guntur district, Collector Nagalakshmi S. has said, adding that people can register for free sand.

People can register for free sand at three places including the Tahsildar offices at Thullur and Tadepalli, apart from the Guntur Revenue Divisional Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m, the Collector told the media on August 22 (Thursday). Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar was also present.

She said manual booking for sand would continue as part of a temporary arrangement until an online platform was developed, adding that the portal was likely to be introduced in the second week of September.

The Collector said the government would allow 20 tonnes of free sand per person per day. The consumers, at the time of booking, should provide their Aadhaar cards, mobile phone numbers and the place the sand needed to be transported.

No booking at stockyards

“The free sand booking is not allowed at stockyards to avoid inconvenience to consumers. At the time of booking, they need to provide the registration number of the transporting vehicle. No vehicle, other than the permitted, will be allowed to transport sand,” the Collector said.  

Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the transport vehicle owners should register the registration numbers of their vehicles with the district-level sand committee.  

Mr. S. Satish Kumar said that the vehicles transporting sand illegally would be seized.

