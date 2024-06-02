ADVERTISEMENT

Three Koya Dora tribals held in Kota Reserve Forest

Updated - June 02, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:46 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials seize a country-made gun from Koya Doras in ASR district Saturday.

The forest department authorities have arrested three Koya Dora tribals and seized a country-made gun from them while they were roaming near the Kota Reserve Forest in Y. Ramavaram forest section in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. 

In an official release, Addateegala Forest Ranger Sayyad Sehansha said that a group of three persons were caught on June 1 carrying a country-made gun and other equipments meant for hunting. The accused are belong to the Koya Dora tribe. The forest authorities registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US