Three Koya Dora tribals held in Kota Reserve Forest

The forest department authorities have arrested three Koya Dora tribals and seized a country-made gun from them while they were roaming near the Kota Reserve Forest in Y. Ramavaram forest section in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

In an official release, Addateegala Forest Ranger Sayyad Sehansha said that a group of three persons were caught on June 1 carrying a country-made gun and other equipments meant for hunting. The accused are belong to the Koya Dora tribe. The forest authorities registered a case.

