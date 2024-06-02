GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three Koya Dora tribals held in Kota Reserve Forest

Updated - June 02, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:46 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Forest officials seize a country-made gun from Koya Doras in ASR district Saturday.

The forest department authorities have arrested three Koya Dora tribals and seized a country-made gun from them while they were roaming near the Kota Reserve Forest in Y. Ramavaram forest section in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. 

In an official release, Addateegala Forest Ranger Sayyad Sehansha said that a group of three persons were caught on June 1 carrying a country-made gun and other equipments meant for hunting. The accused are belong to the Koya Dora tribe. The forest authorities registered a case.

