Three kilometre perimetre of Visakhapatnam naval base declared ‘No Fly Zone’

Post the recent drone attack in the Jammu Air Force Station, Eastern Naval Command has declared an area of 3km from the perimetre of Indian Naval Installation in Visakhapatnam, as ‘No Fly Zone’.

In an official release on Friday, Indian Navy has stated that all individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) within these zones.

The release also stated that the Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the release, approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (Command Security Officer) and concerned Naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.