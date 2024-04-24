Three killed, two injured in road mishap in Nellore

April 24, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NELLORE

Three persons were killed and two suffered injuries in a road mishap at Musunuru in Kavali mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

A car travelling with five persons rammed into a truck parked on the roadside while attempting to overtake another truck on the Kolkata–Chennai national highway. Passengers Jyothi Kalyani (22), Siri (28) and Kumar (53) died in the mishap, while another passenger Kumari and the driver Jeelani, survived with serious injuries. The injured had to be carefully extricated from the wreckage and rushed to the nearest hospital. The five were returning to their hometown of Eluru after visiting Chennai for shopping.

According to Kavali rural police, the driver speeding has been identified as the reason behind the vehicle failing to manoeuvre at the right time.

