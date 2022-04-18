Three killed, three others injured in accident in A.P.’s Nandyal district

THREE OF A FAMILY DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT NEAR ALLAGADDA

The mangled remains of a SUV that met with an accident near Allagadda in Nandyal district, Andhra Padesh on April 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons of a family died and three others were injured when their vehicle hit a culvert at Gubagundam village near Allagadda on April 17 night, while they were returning from Maddileti Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple near Bethamcherla to their residence at Mydukuru in Kadapa district.

Allagadda Rural Circle Inspector of Police N. Rajasekhar Reddy said the incident took place at 11.30 p.m. and the driver Srinivasulu seems to have dozed off and hit a culvert opposite a petrol pump and the Sports Utility vehicle (SUV) turned turtle killing Venkateswarlu, 63, his wife Vijayalakshmi, 57, and elder sister Sambrajyamma, 65.

Three others injured — driver Srinivasulu, 45, Venkateswarlu’s daughter Nagamani, and her daughter Mounika, 14 — were rushed to Allagadda Government Hospital for medical aid and treatment and from there they were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital.