Three killed, six injured in Chittoor road accident

Three persons were killed on the spot, and six others were grievously injured, when the SUV in which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a lorry at Gandanki village of Pakala mandal on the Naidupeta-Puthalapattu NH, 40 km from here, in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to information, three families from the border town of Nangili in Karnataka were returning home after darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, in two vehicles, including an SUV and a car. After midnight on Friday (Saturday), the ill-fated vehicle carrying ten persons, met with the accident. The impact was such that the residents of the roadside village could hear a big sound due to the collision.
The deceased were identified as Annapurna (60), Rajamma (80) and Jyothy (14). The injured were rushed to the SVRR Hospital at Tirupati in 108 ambulance. The Pakala police seized the lorry which collided with the SUV.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.
