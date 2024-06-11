Three killed, several injured in accident on Guntur highway

At least three persons were killed and several others grievously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Pedakakani on the national highway in Guntur on Monday night, according to the police.

Dr. Y. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of GGH, Guntur, said that two persons, identified as Teja (20) and K. Ram Babu (40) were brought dead, while one person, identified as D. Madhu (25), suffered from cardiac arrest due to shock over the accident and died in the ICU.

Some of the injured have been identified as G. Ravi Kumar, A. Tejaswini, A. Vasu, G. Raghu Ram and Karthikeya. Police are ascertaining the whereabouts of the deceased and the injured persons and the circumstances leading up to the accident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar enquired with doctors about the condition of the injured. MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra, Galla Madhavi and Naseer Ahmed asked the doctors to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

