Three killed in two mishaps in Kadapa

A worker died at a cement factory in Jammalamadugu area, triggering panic among fellow workers. The dumper operator, identified as Vasudeva Reddy, was found dead reportedly under suspicious circumstances, as his family members alleged that his body was found at a place different from where he was believed to have died.
Tense moments prevailed at the factory as his relatives had an argument with the management, while other workers also joined the issue and imposed a condition to lift the body only after the management rendered justice to the family.
In another incident, a man and his four-year-old son died in a road mishap near Vampalli tank in Brahmamgari Matham mandal, when an RTC bus proceeding on the Mydukur-Badvel main road reportedly rammed into their two-wheeler. The boy died on the spot, while his parents and sibling sustained grievous injuries.
They were rushed to the Badvel government hospital for treatment, where the father, identified as Rami Reddy, succumbed to his injuries. The mother and the other son were shifted to RIMS Kadapa for better treatment.
