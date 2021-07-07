Three killed in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA:

07 July 2021 16:42 IST

Victims were natives of East Godavari district.

Three of a family were killed in a road accident at Kesarapalli village on the National Highway in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Srinivas (30), Rajya Lakshmi (29) and Rohit (2), natives of Eleswaram in East Godavari district.

The mishap occurred when a lorry on which they were travelling overturned. Rash and negligence was stated to be the cause of the accident. The victims were sitting in the lorry truck and the bodies were crushed, the police said.

The Gannavaram police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, for postmortem. CI K. Shivaji is investigating the case.