Andhra Pradesh

Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed on the spot and five others injured in road accident that took placeat Jogipet on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, a container hit an auto resulting in the accident. The injured were shifted to Government Hospital at Sangareddy and their condition was stated to be serious.

