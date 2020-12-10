Three killed in road accident

VIJAYAWADA

10 December 2020 23:02 IST

Three persons, including two women, were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the national highway at Takkellapadu village of Jaggaiapeta mandal in the district in the early hours of Thursday. Six others were injured in the accident.

According to police, the accident took place at around 3 a.m. While M. Shyam (60), M. Sarada (55) and M. Syamala (38) died on the spot, six others, including the driver, sustained injuries.

The family belongs to Madhira of Khammam district in Telangana and was returning after visiting the temple at Vemulavada in Telangana.

The injured were rushed to nearby government hospital. They were later shifted to a hospital in Khammam hospital and are recovering.