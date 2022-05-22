Three killed in road accident in Kadapa

May 22, 2022 20:06 IST

Three persons were killed on the spot in a road accident at Karmalavaripalli village in Mylavaram mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours when a car collided with a stationary truck parked on the roadside. The deceased were identified as Venkata Subbaiah, Lakshmi Munemma and Venka Subbayamma, hailing from Doma Nandyala village in Mylavaram mandal. Two others seated in the car sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

