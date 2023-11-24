Three killed in Palnadu district over family dispute

November 24, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - GUNTUR

In an alleged family dispute, three persons were killed at Konanki village in Piduguralla mandal of Palnadu district late on Wednesday night. According to the police, the accused persons, including Madhuri, her brother Srinivasa Rao and their father Subbarao, allegedly killed three members of Madhuri’s husband’s family.

The police said the deceased included Madhuri’s husband, Naresh, 30, her father-in-law Sambasiva Rao, 50, and mother-in-law Adilakshmi. The dispute started between the couple Naresh and Madhuri, which allegedly led to the murders, and the case is under investigation, the police informed. After the incident, the accused persons surrendered at the police station.