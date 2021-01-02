Three killed in mishap on NH

Three youths died as a two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a mini-van while they were crossing the national highway at Gopalapuram village under Ravulapalem police limits in East Godavari district on the midnight of Friday. The lorry was transporting tomatoes from Kadapa to Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

“The incident had occurred while the trio was crossing the highway on the midnight of Friday. The deceased have been identified as K. Sateesh Kumar and K. Lokesh from Gopalapuram village and V. Surendra of Kothapeta mandal in East Godavari district,” Ravulapalem Circle Inspector V.Krishna told The Hindu.

Mr. Surendra died on the spot while the two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing medical treatment at the government hospital in Tanuku. Police sent the bodies to the government hospital at Tanuku for post-mortem and launched an investigation.