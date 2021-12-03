Three killed in group clash in Visakha Agency

Police deployed to ensure calm in remote village

Three persons were killed while two others were injured in a reported clash between two families in Bagmaravalasa at Tokuru panchayat under Ananthagiri police station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency, late on Wednesday night.

According to sources in the police, the families of Kilo Komati and G. Dumbu were at loggerheads for the past several years, with the Dumbu family reportedly suspecting the Komati family of indulging in witchcraft against them.

On Wednesday night, there was a heated argument between both the families, after which Dumbu and his son Subba Rao allegedly attacked Komati and his sons Balaram and Bhagavan with sharp-edged weapons. Komati suffered serious injuries in the clash and died on the spot, while Balaram and Bhagavan were admitted to hospital with grievous injuries.

Coming to know about the attack, Komati’s relatives allegedly attacked Dumbu’s family in a bid to seek revenge.

A grievously injured Dumbu fled from the attackers but was later found lying dead in a field on the village outskirts. Police said that he succumbed to his injuries. His son Subba Rao, who also suffered grievous injuries, was taken to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

Ananthagiri police rushed to the spot after coming to know about the group clash and teams were mobilised to bring the situation under control.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the IPC and are investigating.